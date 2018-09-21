Homeless High school Student Finally Allowed to Play Football

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm
On today’s Hot Topic, Angie covered the Ballou High school Football Player who was ineligible to play because he was homeless.
Jamal Speaks is a homeless student in Washington, D.C., that has an offer to play college football, but was kicked off the team because he doesn’t have a permanent address. Jamal was being recruited by Temple University.
Speaks said, “Temple coaches attended a Ballou game on Saturday to see him in action. But before the 18-year-old stepped onto the field, Speaks said he was sidelined because of concerns with his residency status.”
After protesting from the community and a community uproar, a homeless shelter has offered Jamal Speaks housing, and D.C. Public Schools said he can play for the Ballou football team again.
