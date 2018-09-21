CLOSE
Homeless High school Student Finally Allowed to Play Football

On today’s Hot Topic, Angie covered the Ballou High school Football Player who was ineligible to play because he was homeless.

Jamal Speaks is a homeless student in Washington, D.C., that has an offer to play college football, but was kicked off the team because he doesn’t have a permanent address. Jamal was being recruited by Temple University.

Speaks said, “Temple coaches attended a Ballou game on Saturday to see him in action. But before the 18-year-old stepped onto the field, Speaks said he was sidelined because of concerns with his residency status.”

After protesting from the community and a community uproar, a homeless shelter has offered Jamal Speaks housing, and D.C. Public Schools said he can play for the Ballou football team again.

