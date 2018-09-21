2 Prince George’s County Officers Shot Entering The Wrong Apartment

https://www.nbcwashington.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=493896191&videoID=_zZMVYlWttTw&origin=nbcwashington.com&sec=news&subsec=local&fullWidth=y

2 Prince Georges County officers were shot when they entered the wrong apartment to serve a drug warrant.

A confidential informant told PG County police a drug dealer lived there, but the resident was actually a father who didn’t know officers were trying to get in his home. Police state the man was only protecting his daughter when he shot a the cops. No charges will be filed.

The officers were flown to a shock trauma center in Baltimore.

The chief said the department will do a review of all search warrants that are pending and issued a moratorium on search warrants for at least 24 to 48 hours to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again.

