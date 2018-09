Dinah Jane has officially made her solo debut, with her new single, “Bottled Up,” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, in addition to Marc E. Bassy.

Jane is the latest member of Fifth Harmony to launch a solo career. Back in March, 5H announced that they would go on an indefinite hiatus.

Listen to her new song below:

Dinah Jane Drops Solo Single “Bottled Up” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [LISTEN] was originally published on radionowindy.com

