Colin Kaepernick Receives Top Honor from Harvard University

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

On today’s Hot Topic – Angie Ange discussed Colin Kaepernick receiving a top honor from Harvard University.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Former NFL Quarterbook, Colin Kaepernick, will receive Harvard’s highest honor in African and African American studies, the university announced Thursday. Kaepernick will be awarded the W.E.B. Du Bois medal in October along with seven other honorees, including comedian Dave Chappelle, artist Kehinde Wiley

Kaepernick’s rise to attention began when he started silently kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season to protest police brutality and social injustice. Since then, he has been a free agent for 18 months, and has a pending lawsuit against the NFL, alleging team owners planned to bar him from the field.

Kaepernick’s demonstration led dozens of other professional football players to demonstrate during the national anthem.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: