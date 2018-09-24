Will Cardi B Perform At The Super Bowl In February?

Hip-Hop was upset at the announcement that the band Maroon 5 will reportedly perform at the Super Bowl LIII at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Now it’s been reported that not only will rap be represented, but it may also have its own set.

According to TMZ, Cardi B is currently in negotiations to perform her feature “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5 and within the talks, she is seeking her own set. No word from Cardi B, Maroon 5 or the NFL but if this happens this would be a big moment for rap.

And if Cardi brings the Migos on stage with her… Lit.

