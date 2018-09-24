Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Reportedly Resigning

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will reportedly step down according to the news website Axios.

“He’s expecting to be fired,” a source close to Rosenstein told Axios, the website reported Monday. He plans to step down.

New York Times writers Adam Goldman and Michael S. Schmidt reported last week that Rosenstein talked last year about invoking the 25th Amendment and wearing a wire during Trump meetings, N.Y. He denied both allegations.

NBC News’ Pete Williams, however, reported that Rosenstein would not resign of his own accord and that he will only depart if the White House fired him. He will refuse to resign if asked to do so.

No word on Donald Trump as of yet.

Sources: NBC News & Axios

