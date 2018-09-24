National
A Little Justice: Officer Amber Guyger Fired For Killing Dallas Man In Apartment [VIDEO]

Source: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty

Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger has just been fired for killing Botham Jean on September 6, 2018. Guyger’s toxicology report has not been released yet to the public, which would reveal if she was under the influence at the time when she fired her weapon at the 26-year-old in his apartment. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

A Little Justice: Officer Amber Guyger Fired For Killing Dallas Man In Apartment [VIDEO] was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com

