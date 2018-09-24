Ok, so this is Wild!! Sharkey’s Lounge, a strip club in Dayton, has lost its liquor license after an investigation found that patrons were able to purchase lap dances and drugs with food stamp benefits. The Ohio Liquor Control Commission revoked the liquor permit of Sharkey’s bar after a five-month-long investigation. Officials say during the investigation, agents exchanged $2,404.87 in food stamps to purchase heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamines and lap dances.

Criminal charges were filed against employees and patrons for drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and illegal sexual activity. Sharkey’s Bar makes the second adult entertainment establishment to lose their liquor license in the Dayton area after an investigation into food stamp and drug trafficking by the Liquor Control Commission. The Harem located on 5825 North Dixie Drive lost its liquor license in May 2018.

Ohio Strip Club Loses Liquor Licenses After Allowing Lap Dance/Drug Purchases Using Food Stamps was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com