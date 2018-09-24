J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Rescheduled For Next Spring With New Lineup

J. Cole‘s Dreamville Festival was supposed to go down in North Carolina on September 15, but the show had to be rescheduled due to the arrival of Hurricane Florence. The one-day fest will now take place in April of next year with a new lineup to be released at a later date, according to a press release.

Ibrahim Hamad, Cole’s manager and President of Dreamville Records, said in a statement: “We battled with the idea of moving forward with the festival at this time or formally cancelling the event. But after receiving unwavering support from the fans and the community, we are excited to announce Dreamville Festival will now take place on April 6, 2019. We are proud to say that Dreamville this spring will also serve as a benefit to hurricane victims in the Carolinas. We hope that fans in North Carolina and across the US will not only join in celebrating the very first Dreamville Festival, but also the resilience of this amazing community.”

According to the press release, it’s going down at Dorothea Dix Park near downtown Raleigh, North Carolina and Cole will still headline, of course. Tickets purchased for the previous date will be honored come April, but disappointed fans also have the option to request a full refund by October 5th, 2018. Stay tuned for more details.

