Drake Sues Woman For Extortion, Fraud and Defamation

Drake isn’t playing any games when it comes to Fatherhood! Or at least when it comes to any chick lying on his name.

Drake just sued a woman who allegedly made false pregnancy and rape allegations in 2017. According to the paperwork, Layla Lace met Drake during last year’s Boy Meets World Tour in the UK where he claimed they had consensual sex.Then goes on to explain that after he stopped replying to her text messages she allegedly began threatening to leak them and publicly claimed he had impregnated her, accused him of rape and demanded “millions” in exchange for silence.

The Champagnepapi is suing her for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.

Lace allegedly refused to take a paternity test, “no credible evidence of pregnancy.” She also reported to the NYPD that Drake had raped her. According to Drake’s legal team, Lace’s lawyers demanded “millions of dollars” in exchange for silence about the rape case.

The police reportedly interviewed and cleared Drake of sexual assault accusations after the case was referred to them.

