DJ Money’s Sample Challenge – Middle School Mondays (9/25)

On today’s edition of DJ Money’s Sample Challenge, in honor of Middle School Mondays, the morning show team took it back to the 90’s with the Tupac smash hit “How Do U Want It“.
Every morning, during the show’s “Morning Mojo Giveaway” DJ Money finds an old school sample that a current/modern day song is derived form. The song is played for the listener, and they have to guess what current song was made from the old school record. Today, DJ Money chose the 1974 song, Body Heat by Quincy Jones.
Listen to the interaction above, and tune in every morning for your chance to win prizes during DJ Money's Sample Challenge!
