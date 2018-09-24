Will Smith can do no wrong but is he presidential ready? A lot of people couldn’t imagine the Oval office looking the way it does but after 45 are you ready for another celebrity President. Will’s an actor, husband, dad, and arguably the best thing to happen to Instagram. The Fresh Prince posted on his Instagram that he might consider it.

If Will from Philly was to take the Oval office who would you want to be in his Cabinet.

Will Smith For President? was originally published on 92q.com

