NEW* Diva Unfiltered Podcast Episode 6: To Freeedahm

Episode 6 Recap:

Dominique Da Diva and Chey Parker talk about what it truly means to be Nappily Ever After, their plan on sneaking the Migos into the Superbowl, and if they’d do something strange (in a coffin) for a little change. Get ya panties out of a bunch and press play!

Listen, Like, Rate & Subscribe On iTunes & Google Play

Don’t forget to #subscribe and #rate! We love to hear your #UNFILTERED opinions on the show!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: