Bill Cosby Sentenced To At 3 To 10 Years In Jail

Bill Cosby is headed to jail.
The comedian was sentenced to at least 3 years in jail after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. Cosby reportedly drugged her with three blue pills, leaving her unable to resist his sexual advances. Cosby then “penetrated her with his fingers.”
Judge Steven O’Neil said in court, “I’m not permitted to treat him any differently based on who he is or who he was.”
The charges include penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant. The 80-year-old entertainer could face up to 10 years for each charge, served concurrently, in prison for the aggravated indecent assault charges.
60 women have accused Cosby of the same or similar offenses, but Constand was the only victim to see legal justice.
