Don’t ever try to steal from a Black woman!

This is a lesson that a white AT&T worker had to learn the hard way when a customer accused him of using her phone and stealing $50 bucks from her via a cash app.

According to the Shaderoom, the woman was having her cable installed in her home when the AT&T worker asked could he use her phone to test to see if her WIFI was working. Well, let the woman tell it, he did more than just that.

She claims he stole her coins! And when she realized that her money was missing, she confronted the worker, recorded it and posted it online for the world to see.

Looking at the video, the unnamed cable and phone worker initially denied stealing from her and said that the transfer may have happened by mistake. But soon after he changed his tune, asking multiple times, “How can we make this right” over and over again.

The woman’s response: You better make it right since that money was her husband’s and not her.

Welp!

The Shaderoom wrote that they later spoke to the woman who claimed that she the man got fired.

If this story is true, what a damn idiot.

RELATED NEWS:

Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After Viral Trader Joe’s Photos

Man Explains Why He Was Riding The Hood Of His Ex-Girlfriend’s Car Down Interstate 95 In Viral Video

Two Women Arrested After Video Of Toddlers Smoking Weed Goes Viral

Video Goes Viral Of Woman Confronting AT&T Worker Accused Of Stealing Money From Her Cash App was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: