John Wall Media Day – Favorite Costume at Halloween Party, Cookout Tattoo, and More…

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Monday, September 24 was media day for the Washington Wizards and all about new beginnings in Washington. The Wizards kicked off their first media day in their new practice facility right off of Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights on Monday.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

During media day, John Wall, the team’s leading scorer and highest profile player sat down with the press to discuss a plethora of topics. Some of these topics included, his mindset going into the season, thoughts on this years roster, reaction to the ranking he received this year, Hurricane Florence, and more…

In addition, DJ Money and BreAnna from the Morning show asked some direct hard hitting questions to Wall such as who had the best costume at his party this past year, Redskins vs. Cowboys, and Cookout Tattoo.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: