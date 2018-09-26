What’s Poppin With Deja Perez And Kalilah Wright (Mess In A Bottle)

Allow me to introduce you to my new bestie!! Kalilah from Mess In A Bottle…the dopest T-shirt company I know!! She had a message and had to say it!! Her shirts have a message…and definitely are conversation starters!!! She had a whole architecture job…but realized she wasn’t living her passion!! Look at God…she stepped out on faith and has been blessed! You’ll LOVE the products…and they even come in a reusable bottle! Enjoy the latest episode of “What’s Poppin!” the podcast!

