Millennials Are Making Divorce Rates Go Down, Pickier About Who They Marry

A new study out of Maryland shows that Millennials are actually the reason divorce rates are plummeting!

The new data show younger couples are approaching relationships very differently from baby boomers, who married young, divorced, remarried and etc.

Generation X and especially millennials are being pickier about who they marry, taking longer to the knot and essentially waiting until education, careers and finances are on track. The result is a U.S. divorce rate that dropped 18 percent from 2008 to 2016, according to an analysis by University of Maryland sociology professor Philip Cohen.

“The change among young people is particularly striking,” Susan Brown, a sociology professor at Bowling Green State University, said of Cohen’s results. “The characteristics of young married couples today signal a sustained decline [in divorce rates] in the coming years.”

I guess this means marriage is becoming, once again, more of a durable, but more exclusive institution.

