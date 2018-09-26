CLOSE
National
Home > National

King Tutt’s Daddy Diaries: Endure And Embrace Your Family “1sts”

Leave a comment
Daddy Diaries

Source: Radio One Richmond / Radio One Richmond

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As a renewed Father, I find myself doing so much that the days come and go but then I have to make certain days stand out because of special “moments.”

The birth of my children, the first time I held and fed them, the first word, the first tooth, the first step, the first day of school etc… I’ve been so Blessed to witness these things.

What “1sts” will you endure and embrace with your kids? Enjoy and remember!!

King Tutt - Daddy Diaries

Courtesy of King Tutt

Image may contain: 4 people, people smiling

Courtesy King Tutt

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

6 photos Launch gallery

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

Continue reading Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

Celebrities are always in the limelight, but to their children, they’re just plain old Dad. Scroll through this photo gallery to see all your favorite celebrity fathers playing the role they know best.

Latest…

King Tutt’s Daddy Diaries: Endure And Embrace Your Family “1sts” was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close