FreeJT: City Girls Just Dropped Their “Millionaire D*ck” Video & It’s Kinky AF

Despite having a really tough year, Miami-based rap group City Girls can’t be stopped.

Back in May, the Quality Control duo dropped their debut album Period to rave reviews. Unfortunately, the ladies wouldn’t get the chance to enjoy their success together—at the start of the summer, Jatavia ‘JT‘ Johnson turned herself in for credit card fraud charges, leaving her other half Yung Miami to handle their budding fame on her own. Before beginning her sentence, JT wrote on Instagram: “Did more than I thought I could imagine in this short period of time out on bond. Now it’s time for me to knock this down and come back strong forever. Hold my baby down y’all.” According to Billboard, JT is doing her time at the Federal Detention Center in Miami and is looking at a release date of March 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, her partner-in-crime Yung Miami has been holding it down, performing alone on what should have been their first tour together. Yung Miami also appeared in Drake‘s “In My Feelings” video after the OVO frontman sampled City Girls for the hit record. The upcoming rapper is free and taking advantage of all her newfound success, but she’s not without her own share of issues—remember those homophobic tweets from her and JT that recently resurfaced? Their journey to stardom has definitely been a rollercoaster ride…still, they remain focused on their music and today they dropped the video to their explicit Period cut “Millionaire D*ck.”

Earlier this afternoon, Yung Miami hit up Instagram to announce the clip, writing “SURPRISE!!! HAPPY HUMP DAY!! Head over to @Refinery29 to see the official ‘Millionaire D*ck’ music video.. Who do you want to be your Millionaire D*ck Tag him below .” The Video God-directed visual is not for the timid, so avert your eyes if you’re shy—but honestly the title and lyrics should’ve given the premise for the video away. JT raps:

Hi, my name is JT, these n*ggas think I love ’em/Huh, I’m one gold digging, shiesty motherf*cker All these b*tches mad, I made they n*ggas spend a bag/Got him working over time, just to f*ck my pretty *ss Black, White, Puerto Rican, Chinese or Asian/I ain’t discriminating, n*gga, long as you paying Talking checkings and savings, I need that bag, b*tch/Only talk to n*ggas if they fly, and they mad rich

In the clip, JT is seen laying on the floor surrounded by jewels and cash, while Miami teases what we presume are a bunch of millionaires in another scene. Elsewhere, a woman is masked and tied up by her hands and feet while she wriggles around. Watch the kinky clip up top and let us know what you think.

#FreeJT: City Girls Just Dropped Their “Millionaire D*ck” Video & It’s Kinky AF was originally published on globalgrind.com