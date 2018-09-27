Sexual Assault Victims Finding Their Voice – Angie Ange in the Morning

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

In light of Bill Cosby’s sentencing, the Morning Show decided to take a different approach with conversations surrounding physical and sexual assault then most have.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On, Tuesday, Comedian and “America’s Dad” Bill Cosby was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison. This has garnered many different responses from All communities. However, a community that tends to go overlooked are the victims. The ones who have been silenced for so long. The ones who have to carry the shame, hurt, and anger everyday. Today’s show was about giving power back to those who feel like they had it snatched from them.

Angie opened up the phones for callers to discuss how they found the strength in their voice to stand up in the past to physical and sexual assault.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: