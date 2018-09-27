“What’s Poppin!” – They Trippin On Jaquees!

Follow Angie Ange AM On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Hola, ok…looks like Cardi B will be making her first major post preggers performance

Nick Cannon hopped on a Kanye beat…to freestyle about Kanye

Did you watch the Netflix show “Making a Murderer” about Steven Avery…part 2 will be out on October 19th…and will focus on the post conviction process and them trying to appeal the decision as well as the emotional toll its taken on him and his family

And Narcos will be back on November 16th

Jacques did what he does…he hopped on Ella Mai’s trippin…and the song was fire…and was doing better than the original…but the song got pulled from YouTube and SoundCloud…after a cease and desist…here what Ques and DJ Mustard has to say

