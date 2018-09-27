Politics As Usual With Geoff Bennett – 9/26 (Brett Kavanaugh)

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Every Week – our weekly political expert Geoff Bennett, NBC News White House Correspondent calls in to discuss all things popping in politics.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Geoff discussed Trump being laughed at by world leaders at the UN on Tuesday. In addition, Geoff Bennett went deep into detail about Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment, and the Republican party as well as President Trump’s strong defense for Kavanaugh. There have been two more accusers that have come forward against Kavanaugh, as well as, confusion still surrounding why there has been no FBI investigation.

Every Wednesday, make sure to tune into Politics as Usual with Geoff at 8:15AM.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: