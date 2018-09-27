50 Cent Puts The Breaks On His Baby Mom’s Reality TV Show

Love it or hate, reality TV has become the new wave for comebacks and come ups. It seems Nas and 50 Cent’s exes were reportedly working on a show, but 50 Cent quickly shut down the opportunity for his ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins (mother of his son Marquise Jackson).

Nas’ ex (and mother of his daughter Destiny) shared the reality tv tea in an interview with The Scoop where she revealed, “Shaniqua Tompkins and I are working on a reality show, and I’m not allowed to share the title yet, but it will be filmed in New York and Los Angeles.”

She continued, “We will have a few other ladies participating in the show, and basically, it’s a show based on urban women in business empowering one another. There will be no wig snatching and wine throwing – we’re trying to put a spin on black excellence showing women in an organic environment that can come together, inspire one another, work on their brands and their businesses, and if there is any tension or disagreements, it’s organic, it’s resolved, and we move on to the next aspect of the program. Just basically showing our lives, our children, our family, and again, trying to create a new spin on reality television. Showing black women in a better light.”

50 Cent’s negative response to the news isn’t shocking, but his words were pretty harsh. “Look b*tch go get a f*cking job, I own your life rights reality tv is a no go,” he said on Instagram.

Sheesh! Tell her how you really feel, 50…

