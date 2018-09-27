The Most Quotable Lyrics From Niko Brim’s “No AC” Visual Featuring Kamari

The industry has been buzzing about rising star Niko Brim after he dropped his second album, A Thousand Pictures: Book Two, back in February. The Mount Vernon rapper also hit up Sway In The Morning earlier this summer, where he made history as the first producer to spit and play his own beats during the cypher. Niko is a talented rapper and producer, that much is clear, but we want to note that we also love his vision.

Niko’s new visual for “No AC” featuring Kamari is equal parts music video and short film. He and the platinum blonde beauty playing his bratty female lead, another upcoming singer by the name of Juani, close out our summer with “hot temperatures, heated tensions, and summer flings.” In the clip, Niko plans something special for his lady, but it all goes awry when the car breaks down and there’s no air conditioning. While trying to fix his whip, Niko manages to keep his cool while “drama queen” Juani loses hers—it’s funny because it’s so extremely relatable. The Shamell Mason-directed video then cuts to hours earlier when everything was all good.

Watch above. We’ve also listed a few of Niko’s most quotable lyrics below (because, Instagram) and you can meet his leading lady Juani on the flip.

“I know I’m in it too deep, we are playing for keeps/I be damned if the next one makes you forget about me”

“You know my trust gets distorted when I can’t see you baby/Need you like I’m breathing baby”

“Read that text, so upset, but respecting that you ain’t lie/I ain’t like all them n*ggas, I ain’t no regular guy”

