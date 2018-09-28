Parking Sign Confusion Conversation – Angie Ange in the Morning

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

During a conversation on today’s show, Angie and DJ Money discuss D.C. Transportation Officials receiving hundred of parking sign complaints.

The city of Washington D.C. transportation officials have acknowledged that there are hundreds of conflicting or confusing street signs that have complicated the search for parking spaces for residents, visitors and workers. According to NBC 4, “D.C. officials reviewed at least 800 conflicting parking signs since 2016 and made repairs or modifications to most of them.”

Associate director for the D.C. Department of Transportation’s Parking and Ground Transportation Division, Evian Patterson, said the problem is created, in part, by the District’s frequent changing of street signs amid fast redevelopment

District transportation officials said they accept complaints or recommendations about parking signs through the District’s 311 system. DDOT crews will print and hang replacement signs, when conflicts or confusion are confirmed.

