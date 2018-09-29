What’s Poppin! – Kanye Is Back With The MAGA Hat

What's Poppin On Angie Ange ITM
| 09.29.18
Hola, ok…so Kanye wore a MAGA hat (and explains why) and at the same time…rocked a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt!

Meek Mill accepted his Impact Award at the Billboard Power Player Awards

And Iyanla Vanzant is getting the Braxton Family Values in FORMATION!!!

Follow me on IG: @dejaperez and that’s “What’s Poppin!”

Listen to “What’s Poppin!” on the Angie Ange morning show at 7:15am and 9:20am!

