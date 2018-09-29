What’s Poppin! – Kanye Is Back With The MAGA Hat

Hola, ok…so Kanye wore a MAGA hat (and explains why) and at the same time…rocked a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt!

Meek Mill accepted his Impact Award at the Billboard Power Player Awards

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

And Iyanla Vanzant is getting the Braxton Family Values in FORMATION!!!

Follow me on IG: @dejaperez and that’s “What’s Poppin!”

Listen to “What’s Poppin!” on the Angie Ange morning show at 7:15am and 9:20am!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: