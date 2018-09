Franchon Crews Dezurn came to the Quick Silva Show to Talk about being the WBC World Champion and how she’s just getting started.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews Follow @quicksilvashow

Franchon Crews Dezurn Talks to QuickSilva About Being the World Champ! was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: