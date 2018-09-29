Detroit Museum Honors Aretha Franklin’s Legacy With New Exhibit

Nearly a month after legendary songstress Aretha Franklin was laid to rest, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is paying homage to the Queen of Soul in a special way. The Detroit-based institution recently opened a new exhibit that captures Franklin’s life journey and highlights her contributions to music, Rolling Stone reported.
The exhibit—dubbed “Think: A Tribute to the Queen of Soul”—opened on Tuesday, the news outlet writes. It features Franklin’s personal items; including ensembles from her wardrobe and copies of some of her first recordings. The exhibit also includes video footage and photos that capture pivotal moments in the singer’s career. Each item featured in the exhibit illustrates Franklin’s impact and influence in the realm of music and how she used her artistry to evoke social and political change. Amongst the items included are her 1956 vinyl recording of the song “Never Grow Old” and the red outfit she wore during her public viewing. The items will be rotated throughout the course of the exhibition.
The exhibition was supported by Franklin’s estate. “The Aretha mojo lives,” museum board member Kelly Major Green told the Detroit Free Press. “It’s a beautiful tribute. We want to learn and see some things that are more intimate and touching about her. This personalizes her in a little different way.”
The exhibit will be on display through January 21, 2019. The singer’s estate is reportedly working on creating a more permanent exhibit that is slated to open in 2020. There isn’t any word on where that project will be housed. Aretha Franklin passed away on August 16 after battling with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.
SEE ALSO:
The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
Aretha Franklin Deserves Respect And A Congressional Gold Medal, Kamala Harris Says
Anita Hill: 15 Photos Of Powerful Moments Speaking Out For Women
Anita Hill: 15 Photos Of Powerful Moments Speaking Out For Women
1. Hill Speaks at the National Press Club in 2000Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Hill talks during the TIME Person Of The Year lunch in 2011Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. Hill attends "Anita" premiere at the Human Rights Watch Film Festival in 2013Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Hill speaks during a Documentaries & Dialogue Series in Colorado in 2013Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. Hill appears on 'The View' in 2014Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Hill Visits Pennsylvania Conference For Women in 2016Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. Hill attends the 'Confirmation' premiere in 2016Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Hill talks with Kerry Washington during a New York Times "TimesTalks" event in 2016Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Hill signs books at the Pennsylvania Conference For Women in 2016Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. Hill speaks at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in 2016Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. Hill addresses the crowd at the Massachusetts Conference For Women in 2016Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. Hill talks with graduates at the 2017 Emerson College CommencementSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Hill speaks at the Texas Conference For Women in 2017Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. Hill attends the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in 2017Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. Hill addresses graduates at the Wesleyan Commencement Ceremony in 2018Source:Getty 15 of 15
Detroit Museum Honors Aretha Franklin’s Legacy With New Exhibit was originally published on newsone.com