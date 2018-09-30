Little Brother Reunite For 1st Time In 10 Years For Art Of Cool Fest

It might have felt like the early 2000s again for many Hip-Hop fans Saturday night (Sept. 29) at the Art Of Cool music festival when Phonte, Rapper Big Pooh, and 9th Wonder banded together once again. The trio better known to the masses as Little Brother rocked together for the first time in a decade in a crowd-pleasing set.

Little Brother was not a scheduled act, but after booked act Royce Da 5’9 reportedly missed his flight, 9th Wonder got the gang together and back into action. Posts on the members’ respective social media account made the announcement official, and despite press in the past stating this moment wouldn’t happen again, it was clear the chemistry between the men has never wavered.

Fans caught video of Phonte and Big Pooh pushing each other with 9th Wonder providing the backdrop per usual. While this moment certainly satiated fans of the group and sparked hopes of a return to making music, time will tell if the group will hop back into the studio to give listeners a new project.

Check out the footage of Little Brother’s Art Of Cool set below courtesy of CLTure Media.

