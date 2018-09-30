CLOSE
National
Home > National

8-Year-Old Philadelphia Girl Uses Barbering To Give Back To Her Community

“The whole process is to finish it and do it really good and to style it good,” says 8-year-old Neijae Graham-Henries.

Leave a comment

A young barber from Philadelphia is using her skills to give back to her community. After successfully completing barber training, 8-year-old Neijae Graham-Henries has been offering free haircuts to kids in her neighborhood, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Graham-Henries began her cosmetology journey at the Junior Barber Academy in North Philadelphia over the summer, the news outlet writes. The program is led by P. Michael Boone who has been cutting hair for nearly three decades. It was created to teach young men all of the elements of barbering, including everything from clipper control to cleanliness. Initially, Graham-Henries’ brother was going to participate in the program but decided to not move forward. She chose to stick with it. After noticing her passion for cutting hair, Boone took the youngster under his wing.

“I never expected to see a young lady in my class, but she was eager to learn, and I gave her the same guidance I’d give my older students,” Boone told Yahoo News. “I am very proud of her. She was a great student, and I am excited to see where this will take her.” Boone recently organized a back to school event for children in the Philadelphia area where Graham-Henries helped him give nearly 400 students free haircuts.

“The whole process is to finish it and do it really good and to, like, style it good,” Graham-Henries told CBS Philadelphia. Boone is gearing up for another community service-focused project in November where he will cut hair for the homeless. He says the second grader will more than likely help him out with that project.

There are several people in Philadelphia using barbering as an avenue to give back to those in need. In 2017, after dedicating an entire year to walking the streets of the city to give free haircuts to the homeless, Brennon Jones was gifted with a fully-furnished barbershop to continue serving those in need.

SEE ALSO:

Black Philadelphia Barber Behind ‘Haircuts 4 Homeless’ Is Given His Own Shop

Philadelphia Mayor Just Learned You Will Always Lose Going Against Jay Z

48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Conference

These Black Women Candidates Overcame Obstacles To Run In The Midterm Elections

6 photos Launch gallery

These Black Women Candidates Overcame Obstacles To Run In The Midterm Elections

Continue reading These Black Women Candidates Overcame Obstacles To Run In The Midterm Elections

These Black Women Candidates Overcame Obstacles To Run In The Midterm Elections

African-American female candidates—both novices and veterans—have overcome obstacles to win primary races and now will compete in the November general elections. See Also: New San Francisco Mayor London Breed Joins The Growing List Of Black Women Winning Elections Dozens of Black female Democrats put their hats in the political ring as challengers for U.S. House seats. By the party’s own admission, Black women have been the backbone of the party. But the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee endorsed only three of the Black women running for Congress. It’s no wonder that many of the candidates feel betrayed. Democrats rode a wave of support from Black women voters last year in Virginia and earlier this year in Alabama. Yet, they've persevered and won impressive victories as they near the finish line on Election Day. One race that drew national attention was Stacey Abramsprimary victory in May, earning her the opportunity to compete in November to become Georgia governor. With that primary win, Abrams became the first Black woman to be a major party nominee for governor in the United States. Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley scored a major Massachusetts Democratic Party primary upset in September, riding a wave of support for her pledge to be an agent for progressive change in her district’s long-neglected communities. Pressley is on track to become the first Black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress. Also poised to make history is Jahana Hayes, who earned the prestigious National Teacher of the Year award in 2016 and won her primary contest in August. If she defeats the Republican candidate in November’s general election, she will become Connecticut's first Black Democrat to serve in Congress. SEE ALSO: There’s Growing Concern That Police Are Not Seriously Investigating The Murder Of Botham Jean Images Of Florence Survivors ‘Looting’ Fuels Familiar Anti-Black Narrative  

8-Year-Old Philadelphia Girl Uses Barbering To Give Back To Her Community was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close