Hola, ok so Cardi and Janet Jackson were among several celebs that were at the Global Citizens Festival! Where Cardi talks about the importance of voting…and Janet speaks about her experiences with abuse.
On Saturday…Kanye hopped on the SNL stage. He performed 3 times…but what has gotten the most press was his speech…that wasn’t televised…where he continues his support for 45 while wearing a MAGA hat. Then his friend Swizz Beats hopped on the gram to add some clarity!
- Cardi B Will Reportedly Turn Herself Into Police Over Strip Club Fight
- “What’s Poppin!” – Kanye Is Back On His MAGA Ish!!!
- Here’s How Important Religion Is To African-American Men
- Mother Encourages Daughter To Hold Her ‘Head High’ After Racist Incident
