Cardi B Surrenders to NYPD This Morning Over Strip Club Fight

According to reports, Cardi B just turned herself into the NYPD in connection with a strip club fight that happened a couple of months ago at Angels Strip Club in Queens, NY.

Cardi is said to be charged for “allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders” at the club. The two bartenders happen to be sisters, Jade and Baddie Gi claims Cardi had it out for Jade because she believed Offset may have slept with her.

Now sources say although the two were beat up pretty badly after they were attacked with bottles, chairs and hookah from Cardi’s team, the two refused medical attention.

Cardi may be charged with two misdemeanors, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

