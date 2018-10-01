Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Cuts Were Leaked Over The Weekend

Last year both DJ Kid Capri and DJ Premier stated that Kendrick Lamar had a vault of unreleased material and since then, fans have been calling for its release or at least a few leaks. It seems that the latter has been answered as a number of K. Dot cuts were dropped without the green light, and they were as sharp as you’d expect.

From the TDE family cut “Heroin” (sans ScHoolboy Q for some reason), to a Busta Rhymes and Michael Jackson featured song, “Look Over Your Shoulders,” Kung Fu Kenny had some heat stashed away for a rainy day. Why these joints never dropped is anyone’s guess. Who leaked them is even more unclear, but they’re out there now under the unofficial title of Bad Kid Chill City EP and fans have even gone on to create artwork for the leaked album.

Kendrick Lamar's leak ep is better than a lot of albums released this year. pic.twitter.com/k1t1cBWdN1 — Sean (@Shamah_Sean) September 30, 2018

We can’t post any of the unreleased cuts for obvious reasons but here’s the track list for the unofficial album should you choose to search the internet for these cuts.

“Gang Member”

“The Only N****”

“Want In Life”

“Loved Ones” Feat. SZA

“Own This City”

“Heroin” Feat. SZA, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad & Ab-Soul

“Look Over Your Shoulders” Feat. Busta Rhymes & Michael Jackson

“Swimming Pools Alternate”

