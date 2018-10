When you are Jefe you can never stop working. Fresh off his last project, The Quiet Storm, Shy Glizzy announces a new project Fully Loaded to drop on October 12th. While no official tracklist or details have been release, we should expect his singles Do You Understand and VLone to be on it. Check out the cover art below and stay tuned to KYSdc.com for updates!

