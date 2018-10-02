Cuff Cards Feat. Redskins Legend – Fred Smoot

Angie Ange In The Morning
| 10.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Follow KYS On Twitter:

On today’s show of Angie Ange in the Morning, Washington Redskins legend stopped by to play an “Insecure” inspired round of Cuff Cards.

On the finale episode of Insecure (Season 3), Issa’s romantic partner throughout the season Nathan reappears. This was problematic in the eyes of many, because he ghosted her without notice. During today’s Cuff Card, listeners called in to tell whether or not they have ever been ghosted OR if they’ve ever ghosted anyone.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close