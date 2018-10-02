NBA Plans to Ban Kanye West’s New Basketball Sneaker

It’s been a wild week of Kanye West news to say the least. In the latest episode of as The Kanye Turns, the NBA has announced that it will ban a basketball sneaker that Kanye recently posted from his Yeezy Adidas line. The reasoning for the ban is due to the reflective surfaces on the shoe that cause a glare. The NBA is open to allowing players to wear versions of the sneaker without the reflective surface. We’ll have to wait and see who takes the chance at wearing them during the season. Check photos of the banned sneakers out below.

