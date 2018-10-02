CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Cardi Turns Herself In / Kanye Got Some ‘Splainin To Do!

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Hola, ok…Cardi B turned herself into the NYPD yesterday. She received 2 misdemeanor charges: assault and reckless endangerment.

Things are getting extra messy with Birdman…being accused of being behind Lil Wayne’s tour bus back in 2015 in the ATL!

Oh Kanye…he’s back to talk about his comments on the 13th amendment. Surprisingly, Ti agrees! And Ye gives an update on “Yandi”.

