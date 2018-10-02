Today, TIME’S UP announced that Lisa Borders will be the organization’s first-ever President and CEO. Borders, formerly President of the WNBA, will begin in the position at TIME’S UP on November 1, 2018.

Please see below for a press release with more background on TIME’S UP, as well as quotes from Borders and additional women who were instrumental in the President and CEO search process, including Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Katie McGrath, Fatima Goss Graves and Wendy Clark.

TIME’S UP Announces Lisa Borders As President & CEO was originally published on woldcnews.newsone.com

