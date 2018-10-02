Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu, Michael Stipe And More To Protest Kavanaugh Confirmation in D.C Thursday

A few of our favorite celebs are fighting back and they want YOU to join them!

Michael Stipe, Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu amongst other activist an artist are said to make their way into the District to protest against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation on Thursday.

The “Bravery Is Contagious” event will take place at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC this Thursday starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, Norman Lear, and Esperanza Spalding.

Participants are urging citizens to join the protest either in D.C or locally, and to call key senators in the confirmation vote like Jeff Flake and Susan Collins.

If you would like to get involved, visit the events website here.

