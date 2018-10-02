Cierra Ramirez Drops New Ma$e-Inspired Single “Bad Boys”

Mason Betha is still an inspiration outchea.

We know Cierra Ramirez best from television shows like The Fosters, but the actress is also a talented singer. In a new single that takes cues from Ma$e’s 1997 hit “Feel So Good,” the rising star makes it clear she’s all about “Bad Boys.” In case you didn’t know, the 23-year-old hit the ground running with her viral song “Faded” last year, which has over 4 million views since its release and was the #3 most added song at Top 40 Rhythm Radio last summer.

So what inspired the new single? According to the track announcement:

“Bad Boys” is an alluring, up-tempo track, inspired by the classic film Cry Baby which is Cierra’s favorite movie. In writing and recording the captivating song, Cierra was inspired by the idea that as she says, “Too many people are “playing it safe” in life and instead of following their hearts and passions, they are living up to other people’s expectations. What drives our hearts may not always be the safe decision, but ultimately it can be the right one for your life.”

Besides the new song, this is also going to be a great year for her in film and on the small screen:

This fall she is starring in and co-producing a new television show Good Trouble, (a spin-off of The Fosters), with her co-star Maia Mitchell, and completing the picture, (pun intended) Cierra has voiced the MARVEL character of Miss America, aka America Chavez. The renowned comic book character is the first LatinX, LGBTQ superhero, who will bow for the first time in the soon to be released film, Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors airing on 9/30 on Disney and Disney XD.

