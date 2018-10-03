“What’s Poppin!” – Soulja Boy May Regret His Latest Business Venture!!

Hola, ok…so Janelle Monae, Kelly Price and Kelly Rowland are taking a break from music…to get their act on!

Soulja Boy recently bought a Subway restaurant…but why was the store closed in the middle of the day???

Suge Knight’s son…is claiming that Tupac was never killed…but alive and well!

Beyonce filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against a company that was selling “Feyonce” merchandise…find out whether Bey just lost one!

