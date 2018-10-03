Music
Ella Mai Releases The Track List For Her Debut Album

ELLA MAI. OCTOBER 12TH.

Ella Mai is set to release her much-anticipated debut album and on Wednesday, the London born singer released the track listing for the LP. You can expect features from singers Chris Brown (“Whatchamacallit) and John Legend (“Everything”).

We will also get a debut with fellow songstress H.E.R. (“Gut Feeling”).

Ella Mai’s self-titled debut will hit streaming sites on October 12th.

