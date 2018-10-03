Ella Mai Releases The Track List For Her Debut Album

Ella Mai is set to release her much-anticipated debut album and on Wednesday, the London born singer released the track listing for the LP. You can expect features from singers Chris Brown (“Whatchamacallit) and John Legend (“Everything”).

We will also get a debut with fellow songstress H.E.R. (“Gut Feeling”).

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS TO KYS FEST

Ella Mai’s self-titled debut will hit streaming sites on October 12th.

Source: Instagram

Related: Ella Mai Shares “Trip” Video [NEW VIDEO]

Related: Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” Sets New Record On R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Charts