Wu-Tang Clan, Impossible Foods & White Castle Debuts 4-Part Series

The Wu-Tang Clan turned heads in recent weeks after linking up with the White Castle fast food burger chain to promote the vegan Impossible Burger slider. Now, the Shaolin Swordsmen are connecting with the Impossible Foods and White Castle for a four-part series.

With the straight the point title, “Wu-Tang in Space Eating Impossible Sliders,” the first of the episodes debuts today (Oct. 3) via Impossible Foods’ YouTube channel featuring The RZA as the futuristic computer RZA 9000, GZA, and Ghostface Killah as they travel the cosmos in their Wu-F-O space ship answering questions from fans about, well, almost anything they want.

The connection makes sense as RZA has promoted a plant-based lifestyle for years, and for what it’s worth, the Impossible Slider has been getting rave reviews from even the heartiest of meat eaters.

“As America’s home of the original slider, we appreciate the ‘out of this world’ perspective the Impossible Foods team has brought to our partnership,” said Kim Bartley, Chief Marketing Oﬃcer at White Castle in a press statement.

Today’s episode features the trio looking upon Earth from space and fielding questions, even inviting a first-grader to get some of that fly Wu Wisdom aboard the Wu-F-O.

Check out the cheeky, over-the-top “Wu-Tang in Space Eating Impossible Sliders” first episode, which was directed by veteran film director Sam Spiegel, below.

