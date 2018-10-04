“What’s Poppin!” – Designer Throwing Paws???

Damon Wayans is leaving Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” after they film the next 13 episodes…find out why

Designer out here being called a knockoff Future…and gets to swinging!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Trey Songz wants the lawsuit against him thrown out!

The girls that accused Cardi B of assault…well they are now banned from the club where the “assault” occurred.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: