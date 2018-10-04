Swizz Beatz ft. Young Thug “25 Soldiers,” Masta Ace & Marco Polo ft. Smif-N-Wessun “Breukelen (Brooklyn)” & More | Daily Visuals

And just like that out of nowhere Swizz Beatz is once again one of the most poppin’ producers in the rap game and we ain’t mad at that one bit.

After linking with Lil Wayne with “Pistol On My Side” the OG producer from the golden era re-ups with ATLien Young Thug in the visual for “25 Soldiers” where the two of them make use of a mic in an abandoned building. Good thing that building still had electricity or that mic woulda been useless.

Back in Kings County OG’s Masta Ace and Marco Polo link up with Smif-N-Wessun and give viewers a tour of Bucktown in the clip to “Bruekelen.”

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from Jacquees, Shy Glizzy, and more.

SWIZZ BEATZ FT. YOUNG THUG – “25 SOLDIERS”

MASTA ACE & MARCO POLO FT. SMIF-N-WESSUN – “BREUKELEN (BROOKLYN)”

¡MAYDAY FT. TECH N9NE – “RUN UP”

JACQUEES – “23”

MARLO FT. GUNNA – “GOOD DOPE”

SHY GLIZZY – “VLONE”

LITTLE SIMZ – “OFFENCE”

BOOGIE – “FADE FREESTYLE”

NINE – “I AM”

