Nipsey Hussle ft. Belly & Dom Kennedy “Double Up,” Jay Rock ft. Jeremih “Tap Out” & More | Daily Visuals

Nipsey Hussle and Laura London been dating for a hot minute now so you knew it was only a matter of time before she popped up in one of his videos.

Today is that day as London finds herself co-starring in Nipsey’s visuals to the Belly and Dom Kennedy visual to “Double Up” where she went from his ride or die from back in the day to someone else’s wife in the present. What happens when the two cross paths again? Well, watch the video and find out.

Elsewhere his LA gangbanging counterpart Jay Rock hits up the strip club where he makes it rain and the rump shaking talent create some thunder claps in the NSFW clip to “Tap Out.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rae Sremmurd, Mr. Criminal featuring Wiz Khalifa, and more.

NIPSEY HUSSLE FT. BELLY & DOM KENNEDY – “DOUBLE UP”

JAY ROCK FT. JEREMIH – “TAP OUT”

RAE SREMMURD – “42”

MR. CRIMINAL FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “ELEVATE”

KAP G – “MONEY PHONE”

JUICE WRLD – “BLACK & WHITE”

NINO BLESS – “REGENERATION”

6LACK – “SCRIPTURE”

TORI BREEZE – “SPLASH”

