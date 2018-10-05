“What’s Poppin!” – Cardi Gets An Early Birthday Present!

Hola, ok…Showtime’s Ray Donovan Pooch Hall…arrested for DUI…and he had his 2 year old in the front seat with him!!

Cardi got an early birthday present…a Lambo truck…and she doesn’t even have her license yet!!!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

50 lost his lawsuit against Rick Ross…and Ross got jokes!!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: