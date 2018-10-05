Lil Wayne Clears Up Why Drake Isn’t On ‘Tha Carter V’

Lil Wayne‘s latest studio album, Tha Carter V, is a definite crowd pleaser even among some of the rapper’s harshest critics. But what was extremely noticeable on the Young Money honcho’s latest effort was the absence of one of his label’s biggest stars in Drake and Weezy addressed the matter.

Weezy chopped it up with the journalist OG Elliott Wilson in New Orleans for the CRWN interview series. In short, the song Drizzy was supposed to appear on simply didn’t get cleared and it probably had something to do with who was rapping over the sample and the subject matter.

“He has a song that didn’t get cleared,” Weezy said to Wilson. “The clearances, man. The clearances, man. People be trippin’ when they find out who it is and when they find out what the song’s subject is about. They don’t represent the names of something like that.”

Wilson pressed if it was truly about the subject matter to which Wayne couldn’t directly say either way.

It was also reported that Post Malone was supposed to be featured on the massive 23-track album but didn’t make it for reasons that have not been publicly specified.

