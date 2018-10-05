This Bubble Wrap iPhone Case Is Genius

Some people think it’s annoying, but others find popping bubble wrap to be quite the stress reliever and a fun way to pass time. If you’re a fan, you’ll be glad to know there’s an iPhone case out there inspired by the packing material.
Urban Outfitters has exclusively released the “Bubble Pop iPhone Case” for iPhone 8, 7, 6 and 6s. The texture of the case is similar to bubble wrap but it doesn’t expire – you can pop it over and over again.
Popping bubbles is cool and all, but we still have one question: Will the case ease our cringe when our phones drop?
Click here for more details.
